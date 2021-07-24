Indore: Rain and mist likely for the next two days

Indore: While the city recorded only 3.7 mm of rainfall on Saturday (till 8.30 pm), the meteorological department said the city would witness similar weather for the next two days. Meteorological department officials said the system was active in the north Gujarat region across Madhya Pradesh and would result in heavy-to-very heavy rainfall in the western part of the state, including moderate-to-heavy rainfall in the Indore region for two days.

Meanwhile, the city recorded over half-inch rainfall in two days in the western area and over 1.5 inches in the eastern area from Friday morning to Saturday evening, because of which the seasonal total reached 190.2 mm (7.4 inches) so far. The fresh spell of rain has continued in the city for the past three days and the residents have not witnessed the sun as clouds have been covering the sky. Rain continued throughout Friday night and citizens woke up to a misty morning with moderate rain in the evening.

“A low-pressure area lies over Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards. Fairly widespread-to-widespread rainfall with isolated heavy-to-very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over east and adjoining central India with a reduction thereafter. Isolated, extremely heavy rainfall is likely over west Madhya Pradesh,” meteorological department officials mentioned in the daily bulletin.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 27.7°Celsius, which was 2°Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.9°Celsius, which was 1°Celsius above normal.