Indore railway station gets ISO certificate for environment management

Indore: The city railway station, which is the only ‘A’ grade and highest-earning railway station of the Ratlam division, has received the ISO 14001:2015 certificate for environmental management. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) compliant measures taken up by the railway station administration resulted in their getting the prestigious certification.

Divisional railway spokesperson informed that divisional railway manager (DRM) Vineet Gupta, received ISO. 14001: 2015 certificate by the representative of the ISO at his office in Ratlam on Thursday. On this occasion, additional divisional railway manager KK Sinha and Kamal Singh Chaudhary senior divisional engineer were present. The ISO certificate is given for setting up an environmental management system as per 14001: 2015 standards, which is an internationally accepted yardstick. Environmental management systems prove to be very helpful for the organisation in understanding, managing, monitoring and controlling environmental issues. Keeping this in mind, Railway Board has given assurance to NGT to ensure compliance with orders of the ISO 14001: 2015. The certificate was issued on 30 December 2019, for making effective changes to reduce waste in environmental performance and effective use of available resources to competitive advantage.