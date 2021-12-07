Indore: Quest for selfie with passing train ends MBA student's life

Indore

An MBA final year student from a well-known local B-school was found dead near the railway tracks on Sunday evening. Police said most probably he died while taking a selfie with his mobile phone.

Hira Nagar police who are investigating the case said that the deceased has been identified as Nihal Malviya, a resident of Gauri Nagar. His body was found late on Sunday evening and it was taken for postmortem which was done on Monday and the body was handed over to his family.

The investigation officer in the case said, “The parents of the deceased were in great trauma because of which the statements were not recorded till Monday night. However, I personally talked with the deceased’s younger brother who said that this could be only an accident, and not a suicide because his brother never talked aggressively with anyone and did not have any enemies and neither was he depressed.”

Police said that one of his friends told Nihal’s family members that he had gone on the railway track to take a selfie with a train. He speculated that while taking a selfie he could have fallen on the track and met with an accident. The police found Nihal's mobile near his body, which indicates that he had taken it out to use it.There are no eyewitnesses to the incident.

On the day of the incident, Nihal had gone to meet one of his friends. The police said that according to a few family members of the deceased Nihal had made several calls to his friends to discuss projects and to talk about study-related things. Police will check the call recordings and messages on his phone to check whether Nihal was in depression or not. So far police are investigating the case treating it as an accident, but they have kept all the options open.

