Indore: PWD in tight spot over elevated corridor project

Indore

The PWD's elevated corridor project between LIG Square and Navlakha is going to cost Rs 116 crore more if the BRTS corridor is added to the project as demanded by MP Shankar Lalwani. Moreover, if the project is delayed or the tender is cancelled, PWD will have to bear the additional cost.



The elevated corridor project was allotted to Raj Kamal and Association (Ahmedabad) six months back at the cost Rs 306 crore. Its funding was done under Central Road Funds Act by the Central Government. But now an additional Rs 116 cr would be required due to the inclusion of BRTS corridor in the project.

MP Lalwani said that he has written to the state government to foot the additional Rs 116 cr bill, but is yet to get a reply. “I am trying my best to gather the funds from the state government for the project,” MP Lalwani said

Rs 30 crore clause

According to the officials, as per the contract signed between the PWD and Rajkamal and Association (Ahmedabad) that if the tender gets cancelled due to negligence or any issues on part of the PWD then the latter would have to pay Rs 30 cr to the company.

MP Lalwani said he was aware of the clause but added that he would try and ensure that the project did not get delayed.

PROJECT DETAILS OF ELEVATED CORRIDOR

Stretch – LIG Square till Navlakha Square

Distance - 4.5 Km

Number of Signals/stoppage – 8

Average stoppage – 3.45 minutes

Project cost – Rs 306 crore

Project duration – 24 months

Project start date – This year (estimated)

Project end date – 2023 - 2024 (estimated)

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:31 PM IST