84-day gap for Covishield dose being reconsidered again, say government sources
Indore

Updated on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:08 AM IST

Indore: ​Pvt lab to conduct corona test at airport

Preparations are being made to set up a lab counter at the airport itself for sample collection. After collecting the samples of passengers through the counter, they will test in the lab and issue the report.
Staff Reporter
File Photo of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore

File Photo of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore

Indore

Passengers going to Dubai from the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport will be tested for corona dieseas at the airport itself. For this, a lab counter will be set up there, for which preparations have been intensified.

Air India is going to resume the flight from the city to Dubai from September 1, but passengers going to Dubai will have to get tested for Covid first.

Preparations are being made to set up a lab counter at
the airport itself for sample collection. After collecting the samples of passengers through the counter, they will test in the lab and issue the report.

Air India's Dubai flights will currently run only once in a week on Wednesdays. This flight will come from Bangalore to Indore on Wednesday morning and leave for Dubai. In the evening, the flight will come from Dubai to the city and leave for Bangalore.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:08 AM IST
