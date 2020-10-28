Indore: Protesting parents get fee relief from Chameli Devi School, for now

Indore: The school management finally lent an ear as parents continued to protest in front of Chameli Devi Public School, Kesar Bagh Road on Wednesday.

After a day-long protest and discussions, school management decided to conduct a board meeting and said, “Parent need not pay fee as of now and they will not be pressured for the same.”

Further, a school representative told parents that they need not worry about CBSE (central board of secondary education) registration either. “We will ensure that CBSE registration process is complete for all the students,” he said.

The representative asked parents to be patient for 2 months. “As board members are not physically able to meet at the moment, we will arrange and conduct a meeting within 2 months and announce our decision,” he said.

Until then, parents need not pay school fee, assured the representative.

Parents had begun their protest in front of the school on Thursday demanding school authorities to disclose their balance and expenditure. Further, the protest escalated as school did not respond to their demands till Tuesday.

As parents did not budge despite being pushed out by management on Tuesday, chairman of Agrawal Group running the school Purushottam Agarwal had video conferencing with parents.

“In the video call, Agrawal did not budge and refused to consider our demands,” Vinod Srivasatava, parent representative, said. However, as parents were not convinced with Agrawal’s video call and indifference to their problems, they continued to protest.

In late evening, a school representative was sent out by the management asking them to not pay fee and wait for a decision for 2 months.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists had joined the protest from Tuesday and took part in the protest on Wednesday as well. SDM Rau and police team was also present on the spot to facilitate the discussion between parents and school authorities.