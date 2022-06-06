Indore: ‘Protect 5 elements, Think globally but act locally’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A weeklong environmental discourse and impactful actions programme organised by the Jimmy and Janak McGilligan Foundation for Sustainable Development ended in Sanawadiya on Monday. On World Environment Day, minister for water resources Tulsi Silawat, who was invited as the chief guest, inaugurated the pure, eco-friendly programme by igniting the solar flame with a huge solar dish.

Padma Shri Janak Palta said, “This time, UNEP has declared the theme of World Environment Day as ‘Only One Earth’. Based on this theme, the main objective of this programme is to stay focused on seeking participation of a larger number of committed people to live in harmony among all beings for the welfare of the world and protect the five elements by thinking globally, but acting locally.

She also said that she believed in a plastic- and waste-free lifestyle and did not buy anything from the market except salt, tea leaves, sugar and oil as everything grows organically on their farm and food is made on a solar cooker.

Silawat was impressed by the spirit and work of youths who actually participated in picking up garbage while encouraging others.