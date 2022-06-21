Indore: Programmes galore on World Yoga Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the 8th International Yoga Day, a number of programmes were held in the city. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidalaya conducted a morning session for students and members of faculty of universities where they practised yogic activities. The programme was held by the Yoga department. People were made aware about the real meaning of ‘Yoga’ and the correct procedure that should be followed in the activity.

Silver Springs event

A programme was held at Silver Springs, one of the elite societies in Indore which focused on the importance of Yoga in daily life. Jyoti Bhadoriya, Yoga trainer, said, “It is important to make Yoga a daily habit. Yoga shouldn’t be a one-day activity but should become a part of our daily lives.” The residents of the society took an oath ‘to celebrate every day as Yoga Day’.

Event at MAHSI

Yoga Day was celebrated by the students and faculty of MGM Allied Health Sciences Institute (MAHSI) under the guidance of founder-director DK Taneja, who demonstrated various Yoga asanas and said that, by regularly practising Yoga, one can lead a happy and healthy life. “Yoga isn’t only about asanas, but is a way to make a connection with oneself. Yoga is a method to transfer energy within us and sync our body, mind and soul.”

‘Yog for Happiness’

With the aim of ‘Yog for Happiness’, the Adventure Women’s Group conducted a programme to celebrate the day at Regional Park. About 250 women participated in the event where group founder Shrestha Goyal said this program focuses on attaining happiness through yogic activity and that a happy woman makes a happy family.

Event at Childline

Children enjoyed the Yoga session conducted by the Aas Foundation and Childline under the Balmitra Shasakt project. Children performed Yoga activities and were taught about some famous asanas, such as Surya-Namaskaram, Tadasana, Gomukh asana and many more.

World of Fitness

The World of Fitness Association which aims to promote fitness in the city conducted a Yoga session. Aarti Maheshwari, Fit India ambassador said people should include Yoga in their daily routine as it is important to take time out for oneself even in the busiest hours.

