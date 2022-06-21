Indore: Denizens perform Yoga Aasans to mark World Yoga Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amazing yogic actions performed in the Yoga festival organized on Tuesday in Indore.

The festival was organised on the occasion of World Yoga Day by Aarogya Bharti, an organisation devoted to health and fitness of people.

The event was organised at Race-Course Road and YN Road from 6-8 in the morning. National Organization Secretary of Aarogya Bharti, Dr Ashok Varshney was the keynote speaker in this program.

Prajapita Brahma Kumari University's MP And Chhattisgarh's Zonal Coordinator Rajyogini Aarti Didi was also present on the occasion. Over 1000 people together performed various yogic actions. Some school students presented yoga aasans in the program.