Indore: Process for admissions to technical courses delayed

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the centralised online admission counselling for traditional courses is closed and classes have started, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) is yet to begin the admission process for technical courses, including MBA and BE. Students have been waiting for the admission process to begin which has been delayed this year for reasons best known to the powers that be.

Last year, the registrations for Bachelor of Architect (B.Arch) had begun on August 15 and MBA course on August 18. This year, the DTE has not released even the registration schedule so far.

According to the academic calendar issued by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), classes for the existing batch of students are to be started on September 15, whereas the induction programme for newly admitted students are to be conducted on October 10. The last date for admitting students against vacant seats is October 25.

There are about 50 MBA institutes and close to 65 engineering colleges in Indore district. This year, the DTE had announced that it would admit 25 per cent more students to the sanctioned intake for granting 10 per cent reservation to students belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS). That means, this year, the admission process for technical courses will drag on longer than that in the last year.

DAVV’s PG course classes unlikely before October 15

Classes for the post-graduate courses of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which is participating in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to PG programmes offered by its teaching departments, are unlikely to begin before October 15. Reason: the National Testing Agency has delayed the maiden CUET (PG). The exam, which was expected in the first week of August, is going to be conducted in a 10-day online window from September 1 to 11. There will be a one-day break for the exam on September 8. Even if the NTA releases the results by September 20, the counselling process will take at least 25 days. So, the classes are unlikely to start before October 15. Similarly, classes for the UG courses are likely to be conducted from October 1.

