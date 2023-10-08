Indore: Probe To Be Handed Over To NIA, STF

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation of the counterfeit currency note racket busted by the Indore Police on Friday will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency and Special Task Force.

The police had arrested five people, all from Betul, on Friday from a flat in the Annapurna area where they were printing fake notes. These notes were then circulated in the market through a well-developed network of auto drivers and daily wage earners. A search operation has been launched for the sixth accused who is on the run and it is said that he is instrumental in circulating counterfeit notes valued at around Rs 4 lakh in Ujjain.

Annapurna Police station incharge Sanjay Kamble said that the accused have been sent on police remand during which they would be interrogated about the places where they have circulated the notes and also about their network.

In a raid at their place, on Friday police seized the printing unit being used for printing these notes. It is estimated that they have circulated fake notes worth Rs 30 lakh. Police also seized additional paper which would have been sufficient to print notes worth Rs 50 lakh.

The arrested include the prime accused Rajesh Barbete along with four other accomplices. Police said that the accused used to print only six notes of the same series. They had set up three to four printers and note threading equipment at their workstation. Police had also recovered machines used by banks to verify the authenticity of currency from the flat.

