Indore: Probe launched in the case of forest ranger Mahesh Ahirwar who was suspended yet posted in Dhar

Indore: On Tuesday, probe was ordered in the case of forest ranger Mahesh Ahirwar, who was suspended yet posted as per recent orders. After Free Press highlighted the negligence of overlooking suspension orders of Ahirwar and a complaint was raised by legal activist Abhijeet Pandey, principal chief conservator of forest looked into the case and allotted it to additional principal chief conservator of forest (APCCF) Sharman Verma.

Verma after hearing about the negligence and posting of Ahirwar has ordered probe and sought a report on the same from divisional officer.

Overlooking orders of suspension of forest ranger Mahesh Ahirwar given by Chief Conservator of Forest CK Ninima, the ranger was given charge as forest ranger in Dhar on last Saturday.

Furthermore, the ranger has not replied to the show cause notice issued to him even till date.

Overlooking ranger's negligence and failure to reply, the department had given him a posting.

Raising a complaint on the reposting of the ranger, Pandey has questioned the department and sought a reply on posting of the ranger. “The ranger did not reply to the notice, he was posted despite suspension, will it not affect the sincere officer’s working showing that negligence is acceptable and soon we might lose all our forest land to encroachment,” Pandey said.

“This seems to be setting an example for other officers allowing them for negligent and irresponsible behaviour,” Pandey said in his complaint.

What was the case of Suspension?

Ahirwar was suspended for negligence and irresponsible behaviour for allowing 12 hectares of forest land on Mhow- Mandleshwar Road to be encroached by farmers right under his nose.

Free Press had raised this issue following which an inquiry had been launched by Bhopal officials.

Initially, a local forest department team was asked to probe the allegations, but they did not do their job properly.

Subsequently, a Bhopal team headed by forest ranger Sunil Saxena investigated the various spots on Mhow – Mandleshwar road and found that encroachment had indeed taken place, and the report was submitted to PCCF Rajesh Srivastava. Ranger Ahirwar's suspension order was finally issued.