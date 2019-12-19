Indore: Probe into professor's harassment plaints begins

Indore: An internal complaint committee of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday started investigation into complaints lodged by a male and a female professor against each other.

The committee took statements of the complainants, EMRC director Akhilesh Singh, Chandan Gupta and IIPS director AK Sapre.

On December 2, the female complainant and the male complainant had heated exchange over some issue.

The VC brought both to one table and asked them to sort out the matter. After she was gone, the duo entered into heated exchange. Sapre and Gupta were present at that time. The following day, the VC again brought both the professors to one table to let them bury their hatchet but to no avail. Again heated exchange took place between the two. This time Singh was eye-witness.

After that both the professors had lodged complaints against each other.