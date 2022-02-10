Indore: Private schools can apply till February 21 for recognition and renewal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, the last date for applying online for recognition and renewal of recognition of private schools has been extended. Now, these applications can be filed till February 21.

Earlier, the last date for applying was February 10. District project coordinator Akshay Singh Rathore said that, while applying for recognition through the mobile app, it was mandatory for a private school to attach a GEO tag photo of the necessary infrastructure, working teachers and necessary resources at the school to fulfil the parameters of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Arrangements have been made to make easy and evidence-based recognition applications through the mobile app and redress of recognition applications. According to the RTE Act, the recognition of a non-government school that meets the available standards will be issued by the district education officer for three years.

Similarly, the time limit for sending the inspection report to the district education officer by the BRCC has been fixed within 15 working days of applying online by a non-government school. The time limit for resolving the cases of recognition application by the district education officer is 45 working days.

Apart from these, the district education officer can appeal to the non-government school collector concerned up to 45 working days from the date of cancellation of recognition application. Appeal applications will be disposed of by the collector up to 15 days from the date of receipt of the school’s application. The director the state education centre has given detailed instructions in the letter along with the timetable for the convenience of applying.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:48 PM IST