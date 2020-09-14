Indore: Private School Association requests Edu Min to extend the last date of affiliation

Indore: Private School Association run under aegis of Shri Sarthak Private School Sangathan wrote a letter to Education Minister, Bhopal and School Education Department urging them to extend the date of affiliation.

The letter was signed by association president SL Prajapati, treasurer Deepak Joshi, secretary Manoj Mishra and patron Gopal Soni. “From all the private schools in Indore, we have received a request to extend the last date of affiliation citing financial constraints faced by them due to coronavirus outbreak,” the letter said.

Further, it added that the affiliation website has been giving errors since September 10, which has hampered the process. “MP online kiosks have also been facing issues and technical difficulties, which has made the process more difficult,” the letter said.

The association cited that they have tried to call and approach the department, which has failed as well. “Hence, we request you to take strict action on both the mentioned problems,” the letter said.

Further, Soni shared, “I just had a Bhopal discussion with Jayshree Kiyawat, Commissioner, School Education Department regarding the issue.” He informed her about the troubles of school operators.

“Kiyawat has approved the demand and the date will be extended to 15 November soon,” Soni said.