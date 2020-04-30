Indore: Pre-monsoon maintenance work should be over by May, says West Discom MD Vikas Narwal

Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company managing director Vikas Narwal here on Thursday toured the city and directed his subordinates to ensure that line and other maintenance works are carried out before monsoon so that people do not face power outage during rains.

Narwal, with city superintendent engineer Ashok Sharma in toe first reached Janaki Nagar and talked to electricity workers working at the feeder there.

He said that it was because of their dedication that the company could ensure better supply of electricity during lockdown for coronavirus.

Narwal also talked to some consumers of Janaki Nagar and took feedback on the supply of electricity. After that, he reached the 33/11 KV grid at Navlakha and inspected the maintenance work there. Electricity is supplied to 20,000 consumers from this grid. The grid capacity is 18 MW. Narwal also visited the control room. He instructed Sharma and executive engineer RP Singh that the pre-monsoon maintenance work should be completed by May. There won’t be any hindrance in maintenance work due to lack of resources, he assured the officers duo.