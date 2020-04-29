Indore: 4 engineers develop ‘Ultraviolet Sanitizer Machine' for corona warriors

Indore: In view of the safety of frontline corona warriors, four engineers from the city have developed an ‘Ultraviolet Sanitizer Machine’ which can sterilize the necessary items used by police personnel and healthcare workers within minutes. The engineers have gifted the machine to Hira Nagar police station on Wednesday. Earlier, they gifted two machines to a police station in Shajapur and a District Hospital there a few days ago.

Mechanical engineer Deependra Dubey along with his friends Sandeep Malaiya (mechanical engineer), Shubham Vishwakerma (software engineer) and Rahul Vishwakerma (mechanical engineer) has developed the machine a few days ago. They have named it UV Sanitizer Machine as it sterilizes through Ultraviolet rays. They created a box like microwave oven in which devices like mobile phones, wallets, lunch boxes, eyeglasses etc can be kept for one or two minutes to sanitize them.

Deependra said the four are employees of a company based in the city. Two of them, Shubham and Rahul, are brothers and they hail from Shajapur city. A few days ago, they came up with an idea to develop UV machine after they came to know the many machines in China and America are being used to kill viruses and bacteria through UV rays. They have gifted two machines to a police station and the district hospital in Shajapura a few days ago. Later, they developed another machine for the city police. Deependra further said the machine should be switched off while keeping the items to be sanitized in the machine as the UV rays can harm human skin.

Hira Nagar police station in charge Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya said engineers reached the police station and they told about the device which they developed. After that a machine like a microwave oven was gifted by the youths to the police station. We have also tested the machine and sterilize the things like mobile phone, wallet, wrist watch in it.

The engineers were worried about the police personnel who are on a 24x7 corona duty. They will now try to develop an automatic sanitizer machine to keep policemen healthy using contactless device.