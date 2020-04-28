Indore: Plasma therapy to start in two hospitals, says divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi

The treatment of corona positive patients with plasma therapy will be started soon in two hospitals of the city as the necessary permission from Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) is likely in two days, said divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi on Tuesday.

Tripathi said that all necessary arrangements are being made for starting treatment with plasma therapy. Donors have also been identified. The parameters set in the plasma therapy will be fully followed. Tripathi said that all efforts are being made to increase the capacity for testing the samples of corona patients in the city. Currently, samples of more than 400 patients are being examined. It will be increased from 650 to 800 per day in a day or two. Apart from this, Central Lab and Aurobindo Hospital has also got permission to start testing.

Tripathi informed that the backlog in the city is almost complete. He said that the situation in the division is under complete control. In Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa and Dhar districts, there are very few new patients. There is no spread of corona in the rural area of Indore division. Old Corona patients are also being treated and discharged.