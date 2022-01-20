FPJ-Ed: Pre-board exams for class-10, class-12 begins in Madhya Pradesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The pre-board exams for class-10 and class-12 of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) commenced on Thursday.

More than 21,000 students in Indore will write their pre-board exam, an official of the school education department said.

The exam is being conducted in an open-book format because of Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Take Home Mode’

Following Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s instruction, the School Education Department is holding pre-board exams in Take Home Mode.

Answer sheets and question papers are being given to students. Students are allowed to go home and re-submit the copies to school by writing the answers. Students have been asked to come to school on given time to collect answer sheets and question papers.

A School Education Department officer said that the pre-board exams started on Thursday. The exams will be concluded on January 31.

Open book or take-home exam analysis

In the open-book or take-home exam, students will be able to refer to books, notes and other study materials. They can pick out answers from the text in their book. Students will sit in their homes and answer the question paper collected from the school. The positive of such an exam is that it may better reflect many natural situations, where professionals may have access to reference sources. However, it is tough to monitor and judge a student's knowledge without a set pattern of innovative questions, whose answers cannot be picked up from text and notes.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 04:07 PM IST