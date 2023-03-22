Indore: Praveer Sinha elected CII Western Region chairman

Praveer Sinha and Swati Salgaocar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CII Western Region gets new leadership for 2023-2024. Praveer Sinha of Tata Power Co. Ltd was elected chairman of CII Western Region, Swati Salgaocar of VM Salgaocar & Brother elected deputy chairperson.

CII Western Region Theme for the year 2023-24 is The Next Phase of Globalisation for Indian Businesses.

According to press release of CII, Dr Praveer Sinha, managing director & CEO, has been elected as the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Western Region for the year 2023-24 while Swati Salgaocar, president, VM Salgaocar & Brother Pvt Ltd. has been elected as the deputy chairperson of the CII Western Region for the year 2023-24. Their names were announced at the first meeting of the reconstituted Western Regional Council held on Tuesday.

The major focus areas for the Western Region would be Inclusive Global Value Chains for Resilient Global Trade and Investment. Future of Work, Skilling and Mobility. Digital Transformation, Financing for Global Economic Recovery, Financial Inclusion for Economic Empowerment, Energy, Climate Change and Resource Efficiency, Technology, Innovation and R&D and ESG in Business are the focus subject.