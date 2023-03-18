Indore: PPP model will help generate wealth from waste, says Union minister Nitin Gadkari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said that the ministry plans to buy segregated waste from all municipal corporations in the country and use it in road construction. At present, the ministry is purchasing segregated waste from only a few municipal corporations.

Gadkari was speaking at a two-day conference on Solid Waste Management being organised by the National Solid Waste Association on Friday. The minister attended the function virtually.

The minister said that solid and liquid waste management are major challenges. As there is a paucity of funds in this sector, it is necessary to do it in public private partnership model. The government has brought the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) in the project of road construction. A similar model is also needed in waste management.

He said that through the innovative PPP model waste to wealth will be generated. For this, proven technology, availability of raw material, economic viability and marketability are necessary.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inaugurated the conference. National Solid Waste Association president Dr Amiya Sahu and vice president Sandeep Patel were present in the conference.

In this conference, industry experts, industrialists and prominent personalities of this sector have come from all over the country who talked about their success, challenges and solutions in this field. During the discussion, industry leaders spoke on solid waste management and recycling as well as carbon credits, ESG, plastic waste, bio waste and innovation and technology.