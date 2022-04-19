Indore: Power outage continues in RTO, so as trouble for applicants

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even after more than 24 hours of lodging complaints with the Discom, the issue of power outage in the Regional Transport Office couldn’t be resolved till Tuesday evening.

Due to the ongoing power outage for the last two days, hundreds of applicants for driving licences, registration, and renewal, had to face trouble getting their work done and they had to return with disappointment.

Like Monday, hundreds of applicants waited for hours to get the work done but in vain as there was no electricity at the office for the last two days.

According to sources, a power outage had taken place on Sunday evening due to some technical fault in the distribution panel.

“The power outage had taken place on Sunday in the evening but it couldn’t be restored. Officials were also informed and the work for resolving the issue is undergoing but taking more than the expected time,” sources said.

Meanwhile, a long queue of applicants registering their biometrics and photographs for getting licences could be seen while the employees of Smart Chip company and other clerical staff had left for their houses early due to the ongoing trouble.

The department employees said that the power outage had affected major work during the crucial time as the office was closed for the last four days due to holidays and now no work could be done due to power outage.

“The work to resolve the power outage issue is being done by the employees of Discom. They have put in the final power cable and the power will be restored soon. We will try to end the pending work as soon as the power restores,” ARTO Archana Mishra said.

