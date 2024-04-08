 Indore Power Cut Plan April 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Gohar Nagar, Navlakha & More; Check Full List Here
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pardesh): As per the announcement made by the State Electricity Board, there will be power outages in certain Indore neighborhoods as a result of planned maintenance that the authorities must carry out on April 9. The schedule has been issued by the board for Sunday.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Readymade complex parisar

Time: 6 Am - 10 Am

Area: Cleark Colony, Gohar Nagar, Lalgali, Choukse Dharmashala, Damru Ustad Chouraha

Time: 7 Am - 8 Am

Area: Navlakha No. 1 & 2

Time: 6:30 Am -7 Am

Area: Mechanic Nagar, 148 Dayanand Nagar, Raj Plaza, Raj Point, Choithram School, SBI Ke samne, Badribag Puliya pass, 13 Badri Bagh, 57 Badri Bagh, Badri Bagh railway line nagar

Time: 7:30 Am - 8 Am

Area: Jeet Nagar/ Shri Yantra Nagar Kamdhenu Park, Ganesh Nagar, Bilawali Talab

Time: 9 Am - 10 Am

Area: Nainod

Time: 8 Am - 8:30 Am

Area: Ramkamal

Time: 8:30 Am - 9 Am

It is recommended that residents in these locations make the appropriate preparations for the brief outage of electricity during the designated hours.

