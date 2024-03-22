 Indore Power Cut March 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tulsi Nagar, Sangam Nagar & More; Check Full Schedule
According to a press note released by the authorities, the power cuts are necessary due to maintenance work and tree cutting in some areas.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative picture | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Indore are advised to prepare for a temporary power outage on March 23, 2024. According to information provided by the Electricity Board, the affected areas will include Tulsi Nagar, Sangam Nagar, Ananda Grande Colony and the surrounding vicinity.

Here's a breakdown of the affected areas and timings:

Tulsi Nagar, Lal Bungalow, Sector D, Ananda Grande Colony and surrounding areas will witness power cuts from 7:00 am to 10:00 am.

article-image

Sangam Nagar will see power outages from 6:00 am to 10:00 am while Rau Industrial Area will be affected from 6:00 am to 9:00 am.

Sunder Nagar will face power cuts for one hour from 7:00 am to 8:00 am for essential line maintenance work.

Residents of Mount Barg and surrounding areas should brace for power cuts for three hours from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Gumasta Nagar, Akshat Garden and vicinity will witness power cuts from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

