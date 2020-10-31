Indore: Posters of French President Emmanuel Macron pasted on roads

Pedestrians and motorists in Palasia area, Central Kotwali area, MG Road, and Khajrana area spotted the posters of French President Emmanuel Macron, who is facing criticism from Muslim countries over a cartoon row in France, pasted on roads with people passing over it.

Later, cops removed the posters but no one commented officially on the matter.

“We received information about some posters of French President pasted on roads near Premsukh Talkies. However, we didn’t find anything on the spot,” police station in-charge of Central Kotwali BG Tripathi said.

Such posters were found pasted in various cities including Mumbai and Bhopal.