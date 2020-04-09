Indore: Post coronavirus scare, no respite in DAVV exam schedule

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which had suspended all academic activists – including exams on March 18 citing coronavirus outbreak in the country, said that it would hold papers without any gap when exams would be resumed.

“We won’t be in a position to give any gap between papers as we will have to complete exams after Covid scare ends,” said registrar Anil Sharma.

He stated that academic activities have been badly hit due to coronavirus spread in the country.

“Students will have to prepare on their own for exams as physical classes could not be held for completion of course,” he stated.

The colleges and the universities, including DAVV, is holding virtually academic activities but the fact remains that the system is very new to the students so it is proving little help.

“No matter what. I want to clear to students that they should knuckle down for exams as they day life will be normalised, exams will be resumed,” the registrar stated.

The exams of UG final year were going when order for suspension of academic activists including exams was issued by Department of Higher Education. The DAVV had planned UG first and second year exams in April and also semester exams of different courses like BEd, MEd, and law courses.

All exams had to be suspended due to 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and coronavirus scare.

While many believe that the lockdown won’t be extended post April 14, several others state that academic activities won’t be resumed till coronavirus scare ends. So any way, the exams won’t be resumed any time soon.

“I don’t see coronavirus scare ending before May. If that happens, the exams could be held in June. As new academic session starts in July, the DAVV will hold exams in June,” a professor stated.

Sharma stated that he can’t predict when the exams will be held but whenever they will be held they will be held would any gap.

“We will hold exams every day,” he said. To a query, he said that the university would hold annual and semester exams together.

“We can think of holding one paper of annual exam on one day and semester exam on other day. In that way, annual and semester course students may get one gap each. However, they should not back on this. They should prepare themselves to take exam every day,” the registrar stated.