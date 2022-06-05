e-Paper Get App

Indore: Post about blasting a school in US lands youth in police net

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 10:02 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Posting a message on an international group on a social media platform to blast a school in America cost one Khandwa-based engineer youth dear as the Khandwa police arrested him on Saturday evening after the NCB Delhi alerted the local police about his post.

Khandwa CSP Poonamchand Yadav said that the local police swung into action as soon as they got the information from NCB Delhi Swung into the action. Khandwa police engaged the local cyber cell team and based on preliminary investigation it was revealed that Bhanupratap Singh Yadav, a resident of Mahadevi Nagar in Khandwa had posted a message while chatting with his friends abroad on an international group.

Police have arrested him and booked him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, CSP Yadav said.

Yadav added that the person is an engineer working with a Delhi-based firm. He is currently doing his work from home.

He added that the person belongs to a good family and has no criminal background. Police are investigating the reason as to why he posted such a message and will now produce him before the court.

