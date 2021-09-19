Indore: ​Police solves case of theft from plastic company

Mhow(Pithampur)(FPNS):

On 9th of September metal dyes worth Rs 25 lakhs was looted from the Indore Plastic Company in sector 3 of Pithampur. The miscreants had locked the guard in his room and committed the loot. The company had been closed for some years and the owners were planning to sell the machines and the spare parts.

The police started to search the footage of the CCTV cameras in the nearby industries and Sagorekuti square during which they spotted two Eicher trucks carrying goods away from the Indore Plastic Company during the night and a white Kia Sonet moving ahead of them in a suspicious way. But the police could get the number plates of the trucks due to the darkness of the night.

After the police sought out for their informants and found out that a white Kia Sonnet was spotted driving around the area of the theft after which the police got the details of the car and found out that it belongs to a Sushil Agrawal of Betma.

The police interrogated Sushil after which he confessed that he went to Pithampur with his friend Aarif Sheikh because Aarif told him that Saddam and his mates Farukh and Shakeel are planning to load goods from a closed factory into their Eichers and they need to get those trucks to cross into Indore and then they would split the money they make.

After Sushil’s confession the police apprehended brothers Aarif and Saddam s/o Makbool Khan who after interrogation told the police that had dropped the stolen goods to scrap vendors of Chandan Nagar Ajju aka Azhar and Faizan and split the 2 lakh Ajju gave them. After this the police searched Azhar’s godown and recovered the stolen goods. Police have been unable to apprehend Farukh uptil now.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:29 AM IST