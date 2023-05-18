Indore: Police reunite woman from UP with family

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police proved a good Samaritan for a 25-year-old woman from Sambhal in UP, who arrived in the city with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and reunited her with her family.

Women’s police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that the woman informed the staff that she had left the home of her in-laws and reached Delhi to seek medical treatment for her daughter. She has decided, however, not to return to her marital home as she does not wish to live with her husband.

When the police inquired about her maternal house, the woman revealed that it is situated in Chanderi, Guna district. The city police contacted Chanderi police station in charge, who later contacted the woman’s brother Rishi to inform him of his sister’s presence at Indore women's police station.

Unfortunately, Rishi said his strained finances prevented him from coming to Indore. At this, the Chanderi police station in-charge arranged for her brother to travel by bus to Indore.

The local police checked the Aadhaar cards and other documents and handed over the woman to Rishi. The committed efforts of head constable Yashoda, Harvinder and constable Seema Chandwada were instrumental in the entire process.

