Indore: Police rescue 10-year-old missing boy about six kilometre away from his Kastur Nagar residence

Indore: Police rescued a 10-year-old boy about six kilometre away from his Kastur Nagar residence on Sunday. He was missing since Saturday morning.

Kastur Nagar resident Surbhi Rathore reached Gandhi Nagar police station late on Saturday and informed that her son Mangesh had gone to play with friends after which he didn’t return home. The parents searched for him everywhere in the area. They also sought information from relatives also. Later, the parents informed the police about his disappearance. The police registered a case under section 363 of the IPC and started a search for him.

On the instruction from the senior police officials, CSP (Gandhi Nagar) Soumya Jain constituted a police team. The cops strategy to show the boy's photo to locals paid off as they were told that the boy was seen roaming in Jakhiya village near Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences. The police team reached the village and spotted Mangesh. Later, he was handed over to the family. Police said the boy had lost his way and had strayed into Jakhiya village.