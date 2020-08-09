50+ schools in Indore running on paper despite having no students

Indore: Despite closure, 40 government schools in Indore existed on paper for last two years leaving a possibility of corruption and misleading government to earn extra bucks.

The 40 schools along with 10 other identified schools are being closed down completely in Indore to prevent any such possibility of these govt schools existing on record. This is being done by cancelling DISE (District Information System) number, as shared by district project coordinator Akshay Rathore.

For the first time, all those government schools which do not have sufficient students will be shut completely even on paper. The schools will be merged into middle schools or nearby schools to ensure enough population in school to make the school feasible for govt.

Due to lack of students, 10 such govt schools have already been identified and will be soon merged with nearby government schools and the new rule from this year onwards will shut the merging schools completely. Indore circle including Depalpur and Sanwer have over 10 schools where there are barely any students since last two years.

All the schools that are being merged were primary schools. These primary schools with barely any students will now be a part of the middle school run in the area.