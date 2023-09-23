 Indore: Police Give Tips On Their Rights To Women ITI Students
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Swayam Siddha campaign, women police officers visited the Women ITI on Friday to educate girls about their rights and provide information about police helpline numbers for prevention and protection of women from crimes.  

ACP (Women’s Safety) Apoorva Kiledar and her team made the students aware about crimes against women and various provisions for their safety. Students were informed about the women helpline (1090), police helpline (100/112), cyber helpline (1930), child helpline (1098) and the number for National Commission for Women (7827170170), as well as the Citizen Cop app and police mobile. 

Along with this, experts explained various self-defence techniques to the girls to empower them to protect themselves in critical situations. 

