Indore: Police find missing 11-yr-old in 5 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajendra Nagar police found an 11-year-old boy, who went missing, within five hours on Wednesday. Police also took him on a joyride when he expressed his desire to sit in a police vehicle. The family members thanked the police and appreciated them for their excellent job.

According to the police, the boy along with his father had gone to buy vegetables when he went missing. His father searched for him in the area but could not find him and thereafter lodged a police complaint.

The police team led by TI Satish Patel started a search for the boy. After the efforts of five hours, the police managed to find the boy and he was later handed over to his family members safely.

When they reached the police station, the boy expressed his desire to ride in a police vehicle but his father refused. ASI Sharma who heard their conversation informed the police station in-charge Patel about the boy's desire. Patel took him to a shop in the police vehicle and bought an icecream for him. He was later handed over to his family members. The boy was happy after roaming in the police vehicle.