Indore: Police, Childline team rescue 5-year-old boy from violent household

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Do you remember the old movies where there was a stepmom who would bash up the little kids simply because they didn’t share her bloodline? The horrific scene was played on loop in a Banganga area in Indore until the five-year-old kid blew the whistle.

Counsellors of Indore ChildLine received a call that shocked them. A 5-year-old child was weeping as he shared the tale of how step mother beats him up every day lashing out without a reason.

Following the complaint, police personnel along with counsellors Manju Chaudhary and Amit located the child. When the team reached home, it was found that the little child was kept tied with a rope.

Both the hands, both feet of the child were tied tightly with the rope. The child was harassed and tortured. When the child was freed, there were marks on the hands and feet of the child.

The hands and feet were untied by the team carefully cajoling the child. The child shared that the mother beat him every day. “When I go out to play, she hits me and threatens me,” the child had said, as shared by the team.

The team spoke to the child's stepmother named Ranu. She refused to cooperate or discuss the matter for any kind of resolution.

The team spoke to the child's father. The father expressed his helplessness to the team. The team shared, “The father was also beaten up by the stepmother, as per the statements.”

The step mother stays at home and the father works as a laborer. Child line team and police station Banganga rescued the child from the violent household. The child has been taken under the wing of police protection for children as of now.

He was initially brought to Banganga police station. A case was registered by the ChildLine team in the police station Banganga. The child's medical was done by the Childline team and police station Banganga.

The information about the matter was given by Rahul Gothane from the Childline team to the Child Welfare Committee. The committee coordinated with the police station to comply with the rescue procedure for the child. The child underwent a medical screening and test as per protocol. He was taken to the allotted government rescue centre for children as of now.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 05:14 PM IST