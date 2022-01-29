Indore: Fluctuating COVID cases, continuous deaths increased concern

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With fluctuation in daily COVID cases, district administration has appealed to the people to not lower the guards as there is uncertainty prevailing about the intensity of spread of the new sub lineage of Omicron variant.

Nonetheless, based on the observation of the last two waves, doctors also believe that the cases would decrease in the coming days after fluctuation in daily cases for a few days.

As many as 1905 cases were found positive January 28 which was about 400 more cases than the number of cases reported on January 27 i.e. 1498.

Similarly, a sudden drop of 700 cases was witnessed on January 27 as the number of cases reported on January 26 was 2278.

“Yes, there is fluctuation in daily COVID cases and it may continue for a couple of days before it will go down significantly. In the last two waves, the same trend was seen before the cases went down to lowest,” a health officer said, wishing anonymity.

He added that people are developing herd immunity against the Omicron variant of the disease as at least one person in every house is suffering from symptoms of the same but they have not gone through tests and are getting treatment at home due to mild symptoms.

“We will have to start living with COVID and must continue to follow the norms to remain safe,” the health officer added.

Increasing deaths is a concern

Even when most of the patients have mild symptoms but continuous deaths are a major concern.

“People with comorbid conditions, especially diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases, renal ailment, or any other life threatening disease are in danger after being infected by the disease. Lung infection in these people is also on a higher side as compared to other people,” respiratory medicine expert of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Ravi Dosi said.

Deaths in last one week and comorbid conditions of deceased

Date: No of deaths, Deceased, Comorbidities

Jan 28: 2, 47-year-male, Diabetes

69-year-male, Heart Ailment,hypertension

Jan 27: 2, 97-year-female, Paralysis

74-year-male, Heart ailments, neurological

Jan 26: 2, 65-year-male, Hypertension

55-year-female, Breast Cancer,Hypertension

Jan 25: 2, 67-year-male, Cardiac disease, diabetes, hyptn.

72-year-male, Diabetes, hydrocele

Jan 24: 3, 70-year-male, Neurosurgery was done

78-year-male, Diabetes

57-year-male, Chronic liver disease

Jan 23: 4, 17-year-male, Renal disorder

48-year-male, chronic liver disease

47-year-female, renal disorders

70-year-female, chronic liver disease

