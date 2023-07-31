Indore: Police Bust Fake Marksheet Racket; 2 Held

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday arrested two persons who were allegedly part of a racket involved in preparing and selling fake marksheets of educational institutions across the country, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused Dinesh Sevakram and Manish Rathore, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Abhishek Anand told reporters here.

The duo was allegedly part of a gang involved in preparing and selling fake marksheets from Class 8 to postgraduate courses in homeopathy, ayurveda and pharmacy at high prices, he said.

Fake Stamps, Seals Seized

The gang has allegedly sold 500 fake marksheets bearing the names of higher education institutions from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar and Rajasthan in the last five years, the official said.

Apart from this, the accused also prepared and sold fake marksheets of universities that didn't exist, he said, adding that fake seals and stamps of some universities were seized from the arrested duo.

University Employees Suspected To Be Involved

The police suspect that employees of some universities are also involved in the racket, he said.

"A detailed investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken against people who bought fake marksheets from the accused," the official added.

