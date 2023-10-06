Indore: PM Virtually Inaugurates 1,024 Residential Units In City

PM Modi | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 1,024 residential units constructed in the city under the Light House Project Indore were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the PM Awas Yojana from Jabalpur. The live telecast of the event was made at Gulmarg Complex 2 in Village Kanadiya under the Light House Project.

Certificates and keys of the houses were handed over to the beneficiaries of the Light House Project by water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and other guests. Mayor-in-Council member Rajesh Udawat, Councilor Mudra Shastri, Additional municipal commissioner Abhilash Mishra, superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma and others were present.

On this occasion, the residents of the Light House Project were urged to operate and maintain the multi-storey building. With a view to further improve the construction quality of residential units of the under-construction buildings under the PM Awas Yojana and to speed up the work, the Centre has started the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India, under which 6 cities, including Indore, from across the country have been selected for the implementation of the Light House Project.

Under the scheme, the foundation stone of construction of 1,024 1BHK residential units at a cost of Rs 128.00 crore with state-of-the-art Pre-Fabricated Sandwich Panel System technology was laid in Kanadiya in the form of Light House Project on January 1, 2021.

Due to the use of dry wall technology, the use of water in the construction of walls is negligible and due to the use of expanded polystyrene in the sandwich panel, the walls are light in weight and heat and sound insulating, which helps in saving energy. The scheme has been registered for 4 Star Rating under Green Rating (GRIHA).

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)