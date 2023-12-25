PM To Attend Function Virtually: Finally! After 30 Long Years Hukumchand Mill Workers To Get Pending Dues Today

PM Modi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 4,800 workers of the closed Hukumchand Mills will get their pending dues after a 30-year-long battle, on Monday. The day also is the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the function, being held at Kankeshwari Dham grounds, virtually. The PM will interact with some of the mill workers on the occasion.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other local leaders will also be present. During the programme, Chief Minister Yadav will inaugurate 71 works of 8 departments. The total cost of these development works is Rs 105.73 crore.

Similarly, bhoomi pujan/foundation stone of development works of 3 departments worth Rs 322.85 crore will also be held.

Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra Camp will also be organised at the venue. CM Yadav will also distribute benefits to the beneficiaries of important schemes run by the central government. He will also distribute retrofitted scooters to 175 disabled people. Along with this, the Red Cross app for donations to the Red Cross will also be launched on this occasion.

Hukumchand Mills was closed in 1992 after running successfully for 70 years. The liabilities of mill workers and banks remained pending in court and other processes for 30 years. The state government took the initiative for the first time in 2022 and the Housing Board was given the responsibility of paying the amount. Within a year, a settlement was secured with all the claimants and a consensual settlement was also reached with the labour union.

On Sunday, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, MLA Ramesh Mendola and other party leaders and dignitaries inspected the venue site to ensure that proper arrangements have been made.