Indore: Plea to increase frequency of Indore-Mumbai Duronto, Jaipur, Nagpur trains

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the first-ever meeting of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), members belonging to the city, strongly demanded to increase the frequency of Indore-Mumbai Duronto, Jaipur and Nagpur trains. They also demanded the completion of ongoing railway projects.

The meeting of the DRUCC of Ratlam division was held on Friday at the divisional office at Ratlam. DRM Rajneesh Kumar presided over the meeting. All the members presented demands for their respective areas.

Pramod Dafaria, former president of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh and member of DRUCC suggested that a stoppage for the Mhow-Bhopal-Mhow Intercity Express trains should be provided at the Rajendranagar Railway station. The demand for early completion of the Mhow Sanawad broad gauge project was also made. A demand was made for a regular passenger train via Fatehabad from Mhow to Ujjain.

They demanded to increase the frequency of trains like Indore-Mumbai Duronto, Indore-Jaipur Express, Indore-Nagpur Express. A demand was made to run regular and additional passenger trains for Indore-Pune.

While drawing the attention of the DRM, members raised the issue of the bad road at Sanwer Road Sector D railway crossing of the city and requested the authorities to fix the same to ease the traffic flow. They also highlighted the stretch from MR 4 towards the railway crossing which is always choked with traffic.

Industrialist Yogesh Mehta said the railway divisional officials are also continuously contacting the Ministry of Railways and the public representatives of Indore for the construction of an ROB on a priority basis at the railway crossing at Bhagirathpura and Sector D Sanwer Road. The ROB will help in easing the traffic of the industrial area.

DRM Kumar assured to look into the issues and said he would speak with higher authorities.