Indore: Plantation in memory of 25 industrialists on July 18

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Local industrialists are going to plant saplings in the memory of 25 industrialists who lost their lives to Covid-19 in the recent past, on Sunday. The family members of the deceased are also going to take part.



Pramod Dafaria, president of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh, said that industrialist fraternity was not untouched by the pandemic and 25 of them lost their lives. "These are sad events and they cannot be forgotten," he said.

Dafaria said AIMP is setting up Sanjay Upavan in memory of late entrepreneur Sanjay Jaiswal in Beta Industrial Park located at Sanwer Road. The Jaiswal family is supporting the project. The AIMP and family members of the departed industrialists plan to plant saplings in this garden in their memory.

Sunil Vyas, secretary of AIMP, and programme coordinator, Yogesh Mehta, informed that the AIMP has also formulated the goal of carry out plantation drives and develop gardens in open space of the industrial area with the help of industrialists.