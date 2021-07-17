Indore: Lokayukta police raid properties of civic official in disproportionate assets case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police on Saturday raided three residences of an assistant engineer (AE) of a civic body in Madhya Pradesh, over a complaint that he had amassed disproportionate assets, an official said.

The agency raided the premises in Indore and Dhar, and recovered 500 grams of gold and one kilogram of silver ornaments and documents indicating that assistant engineer Devendra Kumar Jain of the Dhar municipal council had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known source of income, the official said.

The action was taken based on a complaint that alleged that the AE has amassed huge wealth by corrupt means, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel said.

The Lokayukta police have found documents relating to 26 immovable properties owned by Jain's family, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against the AE under the Prevention of Corruption Act.