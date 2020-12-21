Indore: Plans to start 11 super-speciality nursing courses

Indore: Overseeing the requirement of nursing manpower in super specialty disciplines, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has decided to start 11 new super specialty nursing courses in Government Nursing College.

Moreover, the college has also sent a proposal to the state government seeking permission to start these courses and also started preparations for the same.

“With various specialization courses in medical science and development of Super Specialty Hospital, there is a need for a specialized nursing force in various disciplines. Overseeing the demand of skilled manpower, we have sent a proposal to the government to start post graduate diploma courses in nursing college,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that they have sought permission for starting PG diploma courses in cardiothoracic nursing, critical care, neonatal care, neuroscience, independent nursing midwives, forensic nursing, emergency and disaster nursing, oncology, orthopedic rehabilitation, and psychiatric nursing.

Principal of Government Nursing College Angoori Singh said, “We have all necessary infrastructures to run these courses and have also sent our agreement to the college for the same. We will start the courses as soon as we get permission.”

These courses would be of one year and registered nurses i.e. BSc and GNM, can do these courses to get a specialization like the doctors have.

Super spciality course in surgery MCh has already started in the college and admissions for the session 2020-21 has also been completed.