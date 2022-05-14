Indore: Plan to make Indore, Bhopal start-up hubs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government plans to make both Indore and Bhopal as the start-up hubs of the state. He also said that a start-up village would be set up in the industrial corridor and a start-up laboratory would be set up in the city.

Chief Minister was addressing the Start-up Conclave 2022, organised at Brilliant Convention Centre to launch the state's first start-up policy and start-up portal. Talking about the policy he said that it has been prepared on the suggestions received from start-up entrepreneurs. He said, "I am sure we will defeat Bengaluru and Hyderabad when it comes to launching start-ups, as we have done in matter of cleanliness."

CM called upon the youths to come up with ideas. "You give me ideas, and I will give you opportunities."

He said that the policy will not remain only on paper, it will be implemented in the state. He said slowly a start-up eco-system is taking shape in the state. From January 26, 2021, the number of start-ups has grown from 7 to 1,900. Out of this, 43 per cent start-ups are by women and overall the start-ups have received Rs 700 cr in funding. He promised that the high stamp duty on registration of start-ups in the state would be brought down.

The Chief Minister said that in the coming days the State will release its information technology (IT) and electric vehicle (EV) policies. The state government is also

working on setting-up an innovation lab, where the research would be done on big data, robotics, and artificial intelligence.



Policy a big step to make MP Aatma Nirbhar

Addressing the programme, minister for micro, small and medium enterprises Omprakash Saklecha said that the new start-up policy is a big step to make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant. He said that this policy has been prepared in a short time to realise the resolve of Prime

Minister Modi and Chief Minister Chouhan.



Secretary, department of micro, small and medium enterprises P Narhari described the features of the first start-up policy through a power-point presentation.



Secretary, DPIIT, Central Government, Anurag Jain also addressed. He informed about various schemes and programmes to promote start-ups.



PM interacts with start-up founders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with selected founders of start-ups of the state. PM Modi interacted with Tauseef Khan of Startup Gramophone from Indore, Umang Sridhar of Umang Sridhar Design Pvt Ltd from Bhopal and Tanu Tejas Saraswat of Shop Kirana E-Trading Pvt Ltd from Indore. Modi appreciated their efforts and encouraged them to move forward.

‘Can Indore made Model District of natural farming’

In the start-up policy launch programme, while interacting with Touseef Khan of Startup Gramophone, which is working in the field of improving farming and agriculture, PM asked him "Can Indore become a model district for natural farming as it had become the model of cleanliness?" Touseef replied that if we work in this direction sincerely, it can be achieved.

