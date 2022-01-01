Indore: Plan afoot to give first jab to over 2L students by Jan 10

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking vaccination of adolescents between the age of 15 and 18 years as a challenge, district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation, and health department plans to complete the first jab to these beneficiaries by January 10.

According to a report shared by the school education department, the health department has been planning to vaccinate over two lakh teenagers that are students born before January 1, 2007.

“We have received the list of 907 schools in Indore with over 1.96 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years. Many adolescents also study in other education institutions and many dropped out. Many others do not go to school. Hence we are targeting vaccination of over two lakh teenagers,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that they were planning to prepare clusters of these schools. There would be a vaccination centre for every 10 or 15 schools.

“Over 200 vaccination centres will be established in the district and we will try to complete the vaccination by January 10. We will train the vaccinators and school teachers for mobilization on January 1 and 2,” Dr Gupta added.

Students can get themselves registered online from January 1 or can get spot registration in schools.

Principals to ensure jabs to 100% students

Covid- 19 vaccination of 15 to 18-year-old students of government and non-government schools of the district would begin on January 03, 2022.

The School Education Department instructed all cluster principals to prepare an action plan for vaccination in government and non-government schools. The principals were entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating with medical officers.

According to the work plan, principals must ensure 100% attendance of their students on scheduled dates.

Further, they must ensure that Covid-19 protocols are strictly followed. “Schools must prepare students and parents, ensure presence of students on the day of vaccination after having a proper meal,” the instruction from district education officer (DEO) Manglesh Vyas said.

DEO noted that the principal and class teacher of the school would be responsible for 100% attendance. “In the vaccination task, a computer operator will be arranged under the direction of the Sankul Principal through Jan Shiksha Kendra,” Vyas said.

The Education Department organised a meeting of all schools and parents to get proper information.

According to the day-to-day action plan, district education officers would submit daily reports on deobpl-mp@nic.in .

For management, instructions were given to ensure that contact was established with the nearest hospital.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 07:00 AM IST