Indore: Pithampur units contributing cash, food in fight against coronavirus pandemic

In the ongoing fight against COVID-19, several multinational companies with units in Pithampur and other industrial areas have come forward to extend their support to the State government and Indore District Administration. So far they have contributed Rs 1.77 crore in CM Relief Fund.

The units are discharging their social responsibility in coordination with the Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Centre’s (MPSIDC) Indore Regional Centre.

Eicher Motors, a leading truck manufacturing company of the country, has been supplying 2500 ready to serve food packets for the past one week. The food is being prepared in the central kitchen of Eicher Motors in a hygienic environment and is being supplied to IMC. The company will continue the supply it till 14 April. Besides, the company has also contributed Rs 10 lakh to Red Cross Indore.

Similar, US pharmaceutical giant, Mylan has made a contribution of Rs 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund, along with an assistance of Rs 35 lakh for the purchase of other essential items including PPE kits and masks.

Region Director of MPSIDC Kumar Purushottam is acting as coordinator in this task. Kumar informed that an amount of Rs. 2 lakh each has been given by three Pharmaceutical companies, Par, Alchem and Lupin, for the purchase of essential materials like PPE kits and masks. Also, Rs 2.5 lakh was given for the spectacles used especially during this time. An amount of Rs 25 lakh has been deposited by the Pratibha Syntex Company to the Chief Minister Relief Fund. All these companies have been thanked by the District Administration for their cooperation. Kumar has stated the initiative of all these companies is exemplary and has called on other units to contribute their maximum to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.