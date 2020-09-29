Indore: Pilot skill development scheme Strive launched

Indore: Strive, a skill development scheme of government of India, was launched as a pilot project in the city on Tuesday. The first batch started their apprenticeship.

Association of Industries of MP (AIMP) has been selected as the executing agency of the scheme, where skill development course in 6 disciplines will be conducted. In the launch programme Director-General of Apprenticeship Ishwarshing and Sanjay Kumar, the Director-General of Project, Directorate General of Skill Development, Government of

India, joined from New Delhi via virtual mode. MP Shankar Lalwani was guest of honour. Addressing the function he said that I am aware of the problems of industrial areas of the city. I have discussed the problems with the Union MSME Minister and a follow-up discussion will soon be held.

Pramod Dafaria, president of AIMP, said that even after obtaining higher education in technical disciplines, the students are not able to work in industries with the required skill as they do not have practical knowledge. In this context, the Government of India brought the Strive scheme, which the government is trying to make successful through various industry associations.