Bhopal: Culture minister Usha Thakur to inaugurate 13-day concert ‘Gamak’ at Tribal Museum

Bhopal: The state culture department has organised a 13-day concert ‘Gamak’ at Tribal Museum from Tuesday evening.

The department has begun cultural events after a gap of seven months because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Culture minister Usha Thakur will inaugurate the 13-day concert which will start with the performance of classical vocalist Kalapani Komkali from Dewas.

In Unlock 4.0, the Government of India has permitted cultural events in open-air auditoria from September 21; provided the number of persons present doesn’t exceed 100 and all Covid norms are followed. The live streaming of the concert will be held on the social media pages of the culture department also.

‘Geet Ramayan,’ by Abhay Manke from Indore will be held on September 30. ‘Kalavarta,’ by film and theatre actor Rajeev Verma from Bhopal, Bharatanatyam by Lata Munshi from Bhopal, folk song by Sanjo Baghel from Jabalpur, singing by Sudha Raguraman from Delhi, will be organised on October 1 to 6. The performance of Maihar Band will be held at Shaurya Smarak on October 2.

A Munushaira will be held on October 7 in which poets Nusrat Mehdi, Faruk Anjoom, Badra Vasti, Gausiya Khan Sabin and Arif Ali Arif will take part.

A lecture on Phanishwarnath Renu Smriti, Kalavarta by Jayant Deshmukh from Mumbai, Kathak by Alpana Vajpayee and Shrishti Gupta from Bhopal will be organised on October 8-10. The event will end with Malvi folk song by Sunderlal Malviya from Ujjain.