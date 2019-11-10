Indore: Petition to SC for booking Owaisi

Indore: A local advocate has sent a letter petition to the Supreme Court against AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly giving a controversial statement after verdict on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

Advocate Sunil Verma has requested the court to order booking Owaisi for contempt and spreading communal hatred.

In its verdict on Saturday, the SC had directed the Centre to allot five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of mosque.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Owaisi insisted that Muslims should reject the five acres given in the verdict to build a mosque.

“Indian Muslims are poor but we are not in such a pathetic state that we can't buy five acres of land in Uttar Pradesh to build a place of worship. Even the people of Hyderabad will give me enough money to buy land in Uttar Pradesh for a mosque. We don't need land. This was a fight for our legal right,” he had said.

Verma said that the words used by Owaisi not only fell under the purview of contempt of court but also were aimed at disturbing communal harmony of the country.

He stated that a private complaint would also be filed in a local court against Owaisi on Monday.