Indore: Permits of all buses owned by Malviya Bus Service cancelled

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has instructed RTO to cancel the permits of all buses run by Malviya Bus Service. Orders were also issued to lodge FIR against the proprietors.

After getting information about the bus accident on Khandwa Road, near Simrol on Saturday, in which three persons got injured, when the bus fell into a ditch, the collector and district magistrate Manish Singh sent ADM Pawan Jain and regional transport officer Jitendra Singh Raghuvanshi to the spot and submit a detailed inquiry.

After getting the inquiry report, collector Singh directed the registration of a criminal case against Radheshyam Malviya, the owner of the bus that was involved in the accident. Along with this, he directed the regional transport officer to cancel the permits of all the buses of the said travels with immediate effect till further orders.

