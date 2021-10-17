Indore: ​Permission of upcoming colony sans approach road suspended

Indore

IMC has suspended development permission of an upcoming colony following a site inspection in which they found that there is no approach road to the land on which the colony was to be developed.

Additional municipal commissioner and colony cell in-charge Sandeep Soni had issued a show-cause notice seeking clarification from the developer.

“If the reply is not submitted within five days or is not found satisfactory, then development permission will be cancelled,” Soni said.

Besides, IMC has written to the joint director (Town and Country Planning) to check the status of the approach road first before giving permission to any colony in future.

In the letter, IMC stated that the residents of such colonies face access problems if such things were not kept in mind while issuing development permission.

Permission was granted by the office of joint director (T&CP) development of Shanti Vista Colony on 3.186 hectares of land.

Apple Real Mart Private Limited sought revised development permission of the revised layout through T&CP.

The permission documents by T&CP shows 18 metre approach road to the proposed colony. The layout says that besides the land of Apple Real Mart Private Limited and lands owned by some other persons will be used to lay the approach road.

During the site inspection, it was found that the proposed approach road has not been built at present.

If other landowners refuse to give their lands for the approach road, or any other dispute arises then there won’t be any access route to Shanti Vista Colony. Taking this point into notice, IMC cancelled the development permission of the proposed colony.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11:59 PM IST